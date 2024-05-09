wrestling / News
WWE News: Bobby Lashley & Carmelo Hayes Trade Barbs On Twitter, SummerSlam Pre-Sale Code
– Bobby Lashley and Carmelo Hayes had a back and forth on Twitter over comments Lashley made on this week’s The Bump. Lashley appeared on Wednesday’s show and talked about how Hayes brushed him off on Smackdown and said Hayes was being disrespectful, claiming that the business was about respect but that has been lost.
Hayes posted to Twitter to retweet the clip, writing:
“Haven’t seen @fightbobby this fired up since like 06. Maybe I’ll see you in the #KOTR finals”
Lashley replied:
“Speaking of 06, why don’t you go back and watch the tape and put the phone down.
All these punk ass kids think they can make an example of the vets of the industry. SMH.”
– PWInsider reports that the code for the currently ongoing WWE SummerSlam pre-sale is WWEVIP.
