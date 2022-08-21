WWE Clash at the Castle Bettings Odds Released

– BetOnline has revealed some updated betting odds for next month’s WWE Clash at the Castle event, featuring the currently official matchups. As of now, Roman Reigns is the betting favorite to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over title challenger Drew McIntyre. Reigns is favored at -160, while McIntyre is the betting underdog at +120.

Also, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan (-400) is favored to retain her title over challenger Shayna Baszler (+250). You can check out the current betting odds for the upcoming event below:

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle Winner:

Seth Rollins (-160)

Riddle (+120)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Winner:

Gunther (c) (-600)

Sheamus (+350)

Six-Women Tag Team Match Winner:

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (-450)

Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss (+275)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Winner:

Liv Morgan (c) (-400)

Shayna Baszler (+250)

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner:

Roman Reigns (c) (-160)

Drew McIntyre (+120)

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for Saturday, September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will also be broadcast on BT Sport 2 in the UK.