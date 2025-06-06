WWE Reportedly Closer To Announcing Las Vegas As Wrestlemania 42 Location

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE took another big step towards moving Wrestlemania 42 to Las Vegas next year after leaving New Orleans. According to the WON, several obstacles that were prevented the move were removed by the city of Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The city has been making several concessions in order to get WWE’s biggest show back for a second year in a row. One of the two major issues that were preventing a deal was the Convention Center, which WWE wanted for a fan fest. However, it was already booked and the promoter was refusing to move as they already had a signed contract. The other issue was a concert at Allegiant Stadium just before April 18-19, the dates for Wrestlemania 42. The promoter of the concert, likewise, had a signed contract and refused to move. It’s unknown if these were the issues cleared up, but they were the biggest obstacles.

Once WWE is free and clear to do so, they will announce Las Vegas as the host city for next year’s show.