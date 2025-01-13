wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Appears In Dude Perfect Video With Nerf Guns, Eagles Player Does Pedigree At NFL Game
January 12, 2025 | Posted by
– Cody Rhodes made an appearance in the latest Dude Perfect video, firing off Nerf Guns. The sports and comedy content creators revealed their latest HQ in a new video, and Rhodes made an appearance when they walked into Cody Jones office and found a different Cody.
You can see the video below:
– Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell was feeling the Triple H energy during the team’s Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. As you can see from the below video, Mitchell got an interception late in the game and celebrated by doing a makeshift Pedigree to Cooper DeJean:
Eagles with the Pedigree attempt after a TD @TripleH you got any tips for these dudes? pic.twitter.com/epdxdvIzTR
— Rasslin’ (@rasslin) January 13, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Was Shocked Sunny Stayed Around WWE As Long As She Did
- Odyssey Jones Comments On His WWE Departure, Allegations of Domestic Violence
- WWE Reportedly Removed 20 Minutes From Original Run-Through of Raw on Netflix Debut
- Latest Update on The Rock at Wrestlemania, Plans For Rock vs. Cody Rhodes (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)