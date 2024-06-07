wrestling / News

WWE News: Cody Rhodes & Rhea Ripley Set For Fanatics Fest Panels, Tama Tonga’s Entrance Theme Released

June 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown 5-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes are set to be part of panel discussions at Fanatics Fest. The two were announced by the festival as being in panel discussions at the event, which takes place on August 18th in New York City.

– The WWE Music YouTube channel has released Tama Tonga’s entrance them:

