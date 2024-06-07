WWE News: Cody Rhodes & Rhea Ripley Set For Fanatics Fest Panels, Tama Tonga’s Entrance Theme Released

– Rhea Ripley and Cody Rhodes are set to be part of panel discussions at Fanatics Fest. The two were announced by the festival as being in panel discussions at the event, which takes place on August 18th in New York City.

