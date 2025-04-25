wrestling / News

WWE News: Combo Tickets For Clash In Paris On Sale, Full AJ Styles vs. Edge Match From Backlash 2022

April 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Clash in Paris Image Credit: WWE

– Combo tickets are now available for WWE Clash in Paris and Raw. WWE announced on Friday that ticket packages for Clash in Paris on August 31st and the September 1st Raw are on sale, as you can see below:

– The WWE YouTube account posted the full WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match between AJ Styles and Edge that saw Rhea Ripley join the Judgment Day:

