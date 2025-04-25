WWE News: Combo Tickets For Clash In Paris On Sale, Full AJ Styles vs. Edge Match From Backlash 2022

– Combo tickets are now available for WWE Clash in Paris and Raw. WWE announced on Friday that ticket packages for Clash in Paris on August 31st and the September 1st Raw are on sale, as you can see below:

Combo tickets for #WWEClash in Paris on Sunday, August 31, and #WWERaw on Monday, September 1 – taking place at @ParisLaDefArena are on sale now at https://t.co/iFQhTCQHOM. MORE INFO: https://t.co/N5ItIBmOyn pic.twitter.com/E5zou0MzFT — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025

– The WWE YouTube account posted the full WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match between AJ Styles and Edge that saw Rhea Ripley join the Judgment Day: