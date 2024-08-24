– During last night’s WWE SmackDown, LA Knight successfully defended his United States Championship for the first time against Santos Escobar. To prove he’s a fighting champion, he issued an open challenge for his title for next week’s WWE SmackDown, which will be held in Berlin, Germany before Bash in Berlin. Here’s the full announcement on the WWE US Title Open Challenge:

