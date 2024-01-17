WWE Confirms Cora Jade Suffered Torn ACL, Out Upward Of A Year

WWE has confirmed that Cora Jade is out of action with a torn ACL and may be out for nearly a year. It was reported on Monday that Jade was injured in a match with Lyra Valkyria at an NXT live event over the weekend, with the injury potentially being an ACL tear. WWE confirmed the news on Tuesday’s episode of NXT and Vic Joseph said Jade would be out for the better part of a year.

Jade posted to Twitter on Tuesday night with a photo of her leg in a brace, writing:

“It is only after we’ve lost everything that we are free to do anything”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Jade for a quick and full recovery.