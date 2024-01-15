wrestling / News
Cora Jade Suffered A Torn ACL This Weekend
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Cora Jade suffered what appeared to be a knee injury during a WWE live event this past weekend and had to be helped to the back. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that Jade suffered and ACL tear. The injury typically takes 6-9 months to heal.
411 would like to wish Cora the best in her recovery.
