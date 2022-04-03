wrestling / News
WWE News: Daphanie LaShaunn Becomes First Black Female Referee At WrestleMania, Best of WrestleMania Stream
– Daphanie LaShaunn made history last night by becoming the first Black female referee to work a WrestleMania match. LaShaunn posted to her Twitter account on Saturday night, writing:
“First Wrestlemania [check] First Black female to officiate on Wrestlemania [check] Right after my match I cried, called my family, and then gave myself the biggest pat on the back. I worked for every ounce of this. Keep grinding. It’ll pay off! And that’s on Daphanie LaShaunn”
— Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefAjaWWE) April 3, 2022
– WWE aired a stream of the Best of WrestleMania on YouTube Sunday morning, and you can see the video below:
