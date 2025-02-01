wrestling / News
WWE News: Declan McMahon To Attend Royal Rumble, 2025 Royal Rumble By the Numbers Video
– Shane McMahon’s son Declan is set to be at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Declan took to Twitter to reveal the news, writing:
“Can’t wait to be at the Royal Rumble tomorrow night in Indianapolis!!!”
He also responded to someone on Twitter saying he should enter the men’s Rumble, replying, “Soon”
– WWE has released is 2025 Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” video. You can see the video below:
