WWE News: Declan McMahon To Attend Royal Rumble, 2025 Royal Rumble By the Numbers Video

January 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Declan McMahon WWE Fastlane Image Credit: WWE

– Shane McMahon’s son Declan is set to be at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. Declan took to Twitter to reveal the news, writing:

“Can’t wait to be at the Royal Rumble tomorrow night in Indianapolis!!!”

He also responded to someone on Twitter saying he should enter the men’s Rumble, replying, “Soon”

– WWE has released is 2025 Royal Rumble “By The Numbers” video. You can see the video below:

