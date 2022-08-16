WWE News: Dexter Lumis Appears On Raw Again, Theory Picks Up wIn in Main Event

– Dexter Lumis appeared on Raw for the second week in a row, jumping the guardrail on tonight’s show. After a couple of brief hints at Lumis being in the building in earlier segments, Lumis jumped the rail as Bobby Lashley battled AJ Styles on tonight’s show with the United States Championship on the line. As The Miz attempted to attack Styles on the outside, Lumis jumped the rail and was quickly tackled by security. You can see a pic from it below:

– Theory made his return to Raw on tonight’s show and picked up the win in the main event. Theory ended up facing Dolph Ziggler and picked up the win with the ATL, winning his first TV match since Money in the Bank: