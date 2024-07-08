WWE News: Dexter Lumis’ Wrestling School Opens, Feature On Tyra Mae Steele’s WWE TV Debut

– Dexter Lumis has officially opened his wrestling school. As News 4 in Jacksonville reports, Lumis’ Hatchet Pro Wrestling school begins classes tomorrow in the city.

The school’s announcement reads:

“Since opening our doors in January, we have witnessed young men and women taking the first (or next) step in fulfilling a dream. Professional Wrestling is a very unique, unusual, exciting and sometimes brutal endeavor. It is hard. It is grueling. It is rewarding. It is the greatest form of entertainment in the world! At @hatchetprowrestling , we supply the education needed to succeed in the Pro Wrestling industry. The in-ring, the etiquette, the community. We’re looking for serious individuals who have a passion for Pro Wrestling. Must have a drive to succeed and a strong work ethic! Do you have what it takes? Apply today and get started! Www.hatchetprowrestling.com”

– As reported over the weekend, Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock had her first WWE TV match on Friday’s NXT Level Up as Tyra Mae Steele. Flo Wrestling has a feature article looking at Steele’s debut that you can see here.