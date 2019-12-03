WWE Discontinuing Hidden Gems for Network

– PWInsider reports that several sources within WWE have stated that the WWE Network has discontinued all plans for weekly Hidden Gems on the streaming service.

The Hidden Gems section routinely added dark matches from WWF, WWE, and NXT TV tapings and house shows, along with full specials from Jim Crockett Promotions, AWA, and more from across WWE’s tape library. One of the sources indicated that while WWE is ending Hidden Gems, the company might still roll out similar content in different ways. Additionally, it’s possible that Hidden Gems could be resumed again sometime down the line.