WWE News: Drew Gulak Returns To Streaming On Twitch, John Cena Meet & Greet

Drew Gulak is back to streaming on his Twitch account and thanked Triple H for being able to do so. As was reported back in October of 2020, WWE issued an edict that WWE would be taking over talents’ third-party streaming accounts and most of the main roster shut down their Twitch streams including AJ Styles, Xavier Woods and others.

Gulak posted to Twitter on Wednesday night to announce:

“Yes, I am streaming on Twitch again. Thank you, Papa H! Also my cousin is here with me still and he insisted… please come ask him questions.”

During the stream, he was asked if WWE had changed its position on streaming and said (per Fightful), “No. I actually don’t really know. The company’s stance is still the same. It’s fine. Everybody is fine. That’s the stance. We’re all good. I don’t know why y’all make that stuff up.”

Triple H is now in control of WWE creative as well as talent relations now that Vince McMahon has resigned from the company.

– John Cena noted that he is doing a meet & greet in San Diego on August 23rd. The WWE star and actor retweeted an announcement that he will be doing the meet & greet at Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits, writing:

“Cannot wait to cheers with the fine people of San Diego! See the details below!”