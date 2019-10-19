WWE News: Drew Gulak Wants Braun Strowman’s Status, Kane to be Featured on WWE Photo Shoot, Behind the Scenes for Return of Tegan Nox

– WWE released this backstage promo featuring Drew Gulak, where he explains his challenge to Braun Strowman this week on Friday Night Smackdown. You can check out that video below.

Drew Gulak stated during the promo, “I’m not shy from competition, Cathy. And if Braun is where he is, than that’s where I need to be. And I would like to have some more. OK? Thanks.”

– Per WWE Network News, WWE Photo Shoot will debut a new episode on Monday on the WWE Network following Raw. Here’s an official synopsis:

WWE Photo Shoot! – Kane “WWE Legend Kane looks back at the moments that defined his 20-plus-year career in WWE.”

– WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video looking at Tegan Nox returning to NXT. You can check out that video below.