WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says He’s Proud Of Roxanne Perez, Indiana Pacers Appear On NXT

– Drew McIntyre is proud of Roxanne Perez for taking shots at CM Punk on this week’s NXT. As noted, Perez appeared in a segment with Punk where she talked about growing up as a fan of his and then said that she’s realized she should have been a McIntyre fan. McIntyre posted to Twitter after the segment, writing:

“None of this ‘you’re my wrestling daughter’ bs Only freaks do that. I’m just very proud of you @roxanne_wwe”

– Tyrese Haliburton appeared on this week’s show and brought his Indiana Pacers teammates with him. The NBA star and Olympic gold medalist got Ethan Page and Trick Williams to sign the contract for their October 1st NXT Championship match in the main event segment and had the Pacers in the front row of the Capital Wrestling Center.

Haliburton had some fun with the NXT fans, who booed the Pacers. He quipped that he’d boo too if he had to be an Orlando Magic fan.