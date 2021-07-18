wrestling / News

WWE News: More ECW Shows Added to Peacock, Mia Yim Plays More Resident Evil Village

July 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Peacock has added a few ECW shows to the service over the weekend. The streaming service added the 1994 and 1995 editions of ECW Heat Wave and 1996’s Big Ass Extreme Bash on Sunday.

– Mia Yim’s latest YouTube video sees her continue her Resident Evil Village gameplay:

