wrestling / News
WWE News: More ECW Shows Added to Peacock, Mia Yim Plays More Resident Evil Village
July 18, 2021 | Posted by
– Peacock has added a few ECW shows to the service over the weekend. The streaming service added the 1994 and 1995 editions of ECW Heat Wave and 1996’s Big Ass Extreme Bash on Sunday.
– Mia Yim’s latest YouTube video sees her continue her Resident Evil Village gameplay:
