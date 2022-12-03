WWE News: Edris Enofe Says Mandy Rose Does V-Trigger Better Than Kenny Omega, Santos Escobar Hypes Smackdown World Cup Final

– Edris Enofe is a big Mandy Rose fan, and he believes that the NXT Women’s Champion has a better V-Trigger than Kenny Omega. Enofe posted to his Twitter account to share a video of Rose delivering the knee strike to Katana Chance on this week’s NXT, writing:

“Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ!

Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I’m dead serious”

– Santos Escbar faces Ricochet on tonight’s Smackdown in the finals of the Smackdown World Cup, and he shared a pic of the two from their time in Lucha Underground to hype the match. You can see his post below: