WWE News: Edris Enofe Says Mandy Rose Does V-Trigger Better Than Kenny Omega, Santos Escobar Hypes Smackdown World Cup Final
– Edris Enofe is a big Mandy Rose fan, and he believes that the NXT Women’s Champion has a better V-Trigger than Kenny Omega. Enofe posted to his Twitter account to share a video of Rose delivering the knee strike to Katana Chance on this week’s NXT, writing:
“Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ!
Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I’m dead serious”
Congrats to @WWE_MandyRose on 400 days as champ! 👏🏾👏🏾
Reminder that she hits this move better than Kenny, and I’m dead serious https://t.co/qiHFhNWTIF
— EDRIS 2.0 (@Edris_Enofe) December 1, 2022
– Santos Escbar faces Ricochet on tonight’s Smackdown in the finals of the Smackdown World Cup, and he shared a pic of the two from their time in Lucha Underground to hype the match. You can see his post below:
Tonight. #History 👊🏽🏹🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/Qwcd03ub5u
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) December 2, 2022
