WWE Announces Elimination Chamber Fan & Press Event For Next Friday

WWE is holding a press and fan event for Elimination Chamber next Friday in Perth, Australia. The company announced that the event will take place at noon AWST (11:00 PM ET on Thursday) with Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch and more set to appear alongside Triple H.

The event will be free and open to the public. It is set to take place at the Southern Oval directly outside Optus Stadium in Perth and will stream live on WWE social and digital channels as well as on Foxtel’s WWE Channel 144 in Australia. It will then also be available to watch on-demand on BINGE in Australia.

The event takes place the day before Elimination Chamber: Perth, which goes down on February 24, at Optus Stadium at 5 AM ET (2 AM PT) and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.