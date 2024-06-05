wrestling / News

WWE News: People Backstage Impressed By Ethan Page, Ratings For Latest WWE Legends Biography, NXT Highlights

June 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Ethan Page Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that people backstage were impressed with Ethan Page’s performance with Ava during last night’s NXT. Page will face Trick Williams for the NXT title at Battleground on Sunday.

– Last Sunday’s episode of A&E Biography – WWE Legends drew 288,000 viewers and had an 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. That’s up in both measures from the previous week’s episode, covering Eddie Guerrero, which had 218,000 viewers and an 0.05 rating.

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:

