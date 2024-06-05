wrestling / News
WWE News: People Backstage Impressed By Ethan Page, Ratings For Latest WWE Legends Biography, NXT Highlights
June 5, 2024
– PWInsider reports that people backstage were impressed with Ethan Page’s performance with Ava during last night’s NXT. Page will face Trick Williams for the NXT title at Battleground on Sunday.
– Last Sunday’s episode of A&E Biography – WWE Legends drew 288,000 viewers and had an 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic. That’s up in both measures from the previous week’s episode, covering Eddie Guerrero, which had 218,000 viewers and an 0.05 rating.
– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT:
