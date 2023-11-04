WWE Experience Attraction Coming to Saudi Arabia In 2024

Time Out Riyadh reports that an immersive ‘WWE Experience’ attraction is coming to Saudi Arabia in January of next year. The attraction will be installed at Boulevard Riyadh City. It will include appearances from WWE superstars, merchandise shops and more.

It joins similar attractions like the Disney Castle and Nintendo Experience, which are also coming to the area. Boulevard aso includes other features like the House of Hype, a Legends: Home of Football museum and the Mike Tyson boxing gym. A commercial for the attraction aired during today’s Crown Jewel PPV. Michael Cole noted that he and Wade Barrett had a chance to tour the location.

WWE Experience will open In January 2024 In Riyadh Saudi Ariba #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/P6YOoS9RF5 — 𝔗𝔯𝔦𝔟𝔞𝔩 𝔗𝔢𝔢𝔫 ⚡️🍁🍂 #𝒲𝑒𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒪𝓃𝑒𝓈 (@Rlop1234Goat) November 4, 2023