wrestling / News

WWE Experience Attraction Coming to Saudi Arabia In 2024

November 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Experience Image Credit: WWE

Time Out Riyadh reports that an immersive ‘WWE Experience’ attraction is coming to Saudi Arabia in January of next year. The attraction will be installed at Boulevard Riyadh City. It will include appearances from WWE superstars, merchandise shops and more.

It joins similar attractions like the Disney Castle and Nintendo Experience, which are also coming to the area. Boulevard aso includes other features like the House of Hype, a Legends: Home of Football museum and the Mike Tyson boxing gym. A commercial for the attraction aired during today’s Crown Jewel PPV. Michael Cole noted that he and Wade Barrett had a chance to tour the location.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Experience, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading