WWE News: Fallon Henley & Kelani Jordan Comment On NXT Women’s North American Title Match, Carmelo Hayes Praises Jordan

October 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Fatal Influence Fallon Henley Image Credit: WWE

– Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan both posted to social media to comment on their NXT Women’s North American Title Match at Halloween Havoc. Henley defeated Jordan as the final match of Jordan’s Gauntlet Match against Fatal Influence, and Henley wrote after her win:

“YEEHAW B*TCH! #andnew”

Jordan, meanwhile, reflected on her title reign, writing to Twitter:

“Every title defense I made sure to give it my all. Always wanted to live up to the high expectations of being the first women’s NA Champion. Tonight was no different. Thank you for all the love. Not the end, only the beginning. #TheStandout

#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc”

– Carmelo Hayes also posted to Twitter to praise Jordan after her match, writing:

“3 matches ain’t easy by any means. My girl a dog. GREAT title reign @kelani_wwe, next chapter gonna go crazy. Head up #HalloweenHavoc”

