WWE Fastlane Betting Odds Released

– The Road to WrestleMania 37 continues with WWE Fastlane 2021 scheduled for this weekend. BetOnline has provided the betting odds for the top matches for the card, which you can view below.

Currently, Roman Reigns is the betting favorite at -1000 to beat Daniel Bryan at +525 in their Universal title match. Elsewhere, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are favored to retain their titles against WrestleMania 37 opponents Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Also, Alexa Bliss is favored to beat Randy Orton.

WWE Fastlane is scheduled for Sunday, March 21. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

Roman Reigns (c) vs Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns -1000 (1/10)

Daniel Bryan +525 (21/4)

Shayna B & Nia Jax (c) vs Sasha B & Bianca B

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair +200 (2/1)

Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus

Drew McIntyre -550 (2/11)

Sheamus +325 (13/4)

Alexa Bliss vs Randy Orton

Alexa Bliss -200 (1/2)

Randy Orton +150 (3/2)

Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

Big E -300 (1/3)

Apollo Crews +200 (2/1)

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon*

Braun Strowman -150 (2/3)

Shane McMahon +110 (11/10)

* Per BetOnline, this match is rumored to no longer be taking place.