WWE News: The Fiend Holiday Funko Pop! Available, WWE Hypes Johnny Gargano’s NXT Promo

– The Fiend may be gone from WWE, but he still has a new Funko Pop! available to pick up for the holidays. WWE Shop has released a new Bray Wyatt holiday Pop! vinyl figure, which is available for $19.99.

– WWE is hyping up Johnny Gargano’s promo on tonight’s episode of NXT. As noted, Gargano cut a promo after Sunday’s NXT WarGames noting that he would address his future on tonight’s show. WWE posted: