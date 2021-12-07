wrestling / News
WWE News: The Fiend Holiday Funko Pop! Available, WWE Hypes Johnny Gargano’s NXT Promo
December 7, 2021 | Posted by
– The Fiend may be gone from WWE, but he still has a new Funko Pop! available to pick up for the holidays. WWE Shop has released a new Bray Wyatt holiday Pop! vinyl figure, which is available for $19.99.
You can see the listing here.
– WWE is hyping up Johnny Gargano’s promo on tonight’s episode of NXT. As noted, Gargano cut a promo after Sunday’s NXT WarGames noting that he would address his future on tonight’s show. WWE posted:
TONIGHT.
(-_•) pic.twitter.com/e7UCT5Wfdk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2021
What will @JohnnyGargano have to say TONIGHT on #WWENXT 2.0?
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/qadRe3DF5I
— WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show
- Bron Breakker On What WWE NXT WarGames Meant To Him, How Johnny Gargano Has Helped Him In NXT
- Dustin Rhodes Says He Doesn’t Want To Have To Wrestle To Pay Bills Like Ric Flair
- Eric Bischoff On Who Was Hardest Person To Work With In WCW, Why Halloween Havoc Was More Important Than Starrcade