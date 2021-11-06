WWE Files ‘Jacket Time’ And ‘Erica Yan’ Trademarks on Nov. 2

– Fightful reports that WWE has filed some new trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). On November 2, the company filed trademarks for ‘Jacket Time’ and ‘Erica Yan’ in the category of Entertainment Services.

Jacket Time is the team name for Ikemen Jiro and Kushida on 205 Live. Meanwhile, Erica Yan will serve as the new ring name for Jie Yin.

Jie Yin hails from China and signed with WWE last July.