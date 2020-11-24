WWE Files New Trademark For Dean Ambrose

While Jon Moxley is currently preparing for his AEW World Championship Match against Kenny Omega on the Dec. 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, WWE has filed a new trademark for his old character with the company.

The company filed for the trademark ‘Dean Ambrose’ on Oct. 8, and here are the details of the filing, courtesy of PWInsider:

PWInsider also notes that WWE had its already registered trademark for ‘Dean Ambrose’ canceled back in August after the company didn’t file a declaration to maintain the registration moving forward.