wrestling / News
WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch
WWE has filed a new trademark for Becky Lynch, making her “Big Time Becks” nickname official. Fightful reports that WWE filed a trademark for the term on September 13th.
The full description for the trademark is:
“BIG TIME BECKS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”
More Trending Stories
- John Silver, Evil Uno and Others Comment on AEW Giving Opportunities To Independent Wrestlers
- Jim Ross On Whether WWE Missed An Opportunity By Not Turning John Cena Heel, How Heel Turn Could’ve Worked
- Chris Jericho Mentions Past Brawls With Brock Lesnar & Goldberg On AEW Dynamite
- Alexa Bliss Responds to Charlotte Flair Bikini Photo With Lilly Pic