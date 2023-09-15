Various News: WWE Files With SEC Regarding Frank Riddick’s Exit, Latest NJPW STRONG On Demand

– WWE has filed a statement with the SEC regarding CFO Frank Riddick’s departure from the company. As reported on Wednesday, Riddick left the company following the WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings.

PWInsider reports that WWE filed the following statement with the SEC on Friday:

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

As previously reported, on September 12, 2023 (the “Closing Date”), the principal financial officer of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (n/k/a World Wresting Entertainment, LLC) (the “Company”), Frank A. Riddick III, ceased to be an officer of the Company in connection with the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the Transaction Agreement, dated as of April 2, 2023, by and among the Company, Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., Endeavor Operating Company, LLC, TKO Operating Company, LLC, TKO Group Holdings, Inc. and Whale Merger Sub Inc. Mr. Riddick and the Company agreed that Mr. Riddick’s last day of employment with the Company will be September 29, 2023. In connection with his separation from the Company, Mr. Riddick will be eligible to receive the severance compensation and benefits set forth in his amended and restated employment agreement with the Company relating to a qualifying termination following a change in control of the Company and full vesting and payment of his sale bonus, each as described in the Company’s Information Statement / Prospectus dated August 22, 2023.

– NJPW has released their latest free episode of NJPW Strong On Demand, which you can check out below: