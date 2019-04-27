wrestling / News

WWE News: Trademark Filed for B.T.U., Xavier Woods Interviews No More Heroes Director

April 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Canyon Ceman, RKO, The Berzerker SXSW Hell in a Cell Director Executive YouTube Spain Superstars LIDS WWE's WWE News - Rich Bocchini - Tim Sylvia WWE - Superstars Brian Flinn YouTube Executive WWE's Philadelphia Extreme WWE Now Canyon Ceman SXSW RKO Corporate, The Berzerker

PWInsider reports that WWE applied for a new trademark on April 23 for “B.T.U.” The trademark WWE filed had the following description:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

– Xavier Woods released a new interview for UpUpDownDown from GDC where he speaks to SUDA51, aka Goichi Suda, who is the creative mind and director for such games as Fire Pro Wrestling and No More Heroes. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

UpUpDownDown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading