WWE News: Trademark Filed for B.T.U., Xavier Woods Interviews No More Heroes Director

– PWInsider reports that WWE applied for a new trademark on April 23 for “B.T.U.” The trademark WWE filed had the following description:

– Xavier Woods released a new interview for UpUpDownDown from GDC where he speaks to SUDA51, aka Goichi Suda, who is the creative mind and director for such games as Fire Pro Wrestling and No More Heroes. You can check out that video below.