WWE Files Trademark For New Name ‘Caesar Sikoa’

WWE has filed a trademark for a new name in Caesar Sikoa. Fightful reports that the company filed an application for the trademark, which is described as follows:

Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

No word on who the trademark will be used for. WWE has of course associated “Sikoa” with The Bloodline through Solo Sikoa.