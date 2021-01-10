WWE Files Trademarks for LeftRightLeftRight and Katrina Cortez on Jan. 6

– Per Fightful, WWE filed some more trademarks last week with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). One was related to the UpUpDownDown channel, and the other was for NXT’s Katrina Cortez, who faced Xia Li on last week’s NXT TV episode.

The trademarks were filed by WWE on Wednesday, January 6. Here’s the description for Left Right Left Right, which is Tyler Breeze’s nemesis spinoff of Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel:

“LEFT RIGHT LEFT RIGHT trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment; Entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about sports and entertainment accessible rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, television shows about sports, entertainment and general interest rendered live and through broadcast media including television and via the internet or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about video games, strategy games; entertainment services, namely, providing news, analysis, and information regarding video games.”

And here’s the description filing for Katrina Cortez: