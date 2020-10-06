WWE Files Trademarks for NXT UK Talents & Austin 3:16 This Month

– Fightful reports that WWE filed some additional trademarks on October 1 for multiple ring names for NXT UK talents. They include the following NXT UK roster members:

* Kay Lee Ray

* A-Kid

* Amale

* Amir Jordan

* Aoife Valkyrie

The trademarks were filed under the following description for the United States Patent & Trademark Office:

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment

Additionally, WWE filed the trademark for Austin 3:16 back on October 1. The USPTO description reads as follows: