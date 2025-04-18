wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Filmed Wrestlemania 41 Set Reveal Last Night

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Wrestlemania 41, Tom Brady Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE filmed the set reveal for this weekend’s Wrestlemania 41 last night in Allegiant Stadium. Nick Khan, Triple H, Lee Fitting and Stephanie McMahon were at the filming. Also on hand were Pat McAfee and his crew from his ESPN show. McAfee will be featured in the reveal.

