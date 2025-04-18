wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Filmed Wrestlemania 41 Set Reveal Last Night
PWInsider reports that WWE filmed the set reveal for this weekend’s Wrestlemania 41 last night in Allegiant Stadium. Nick Khan, Triple H, Lee Fitting and Stephanie McMahon were at the filming. Also on hand were Pat McAfee and his crew from his ESPN show. McAfee will be featured in the reveal.
