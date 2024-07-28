WWE News: Giulia To Make Announcement At Korakuen Hall This Week, Triple H Shares Pic With Terence Crawford

– Giulia is set to make a big announcement later this week at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. The Marigold star, who is signed to WWE, posted to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that she will be making an announcement at the July 30th event on Tuesday. She wrote:

“We have an announcement to make to everyone at Korakuen Hall! Let me say it with my own mouth and look into your faces.”

Giulia is expected to arrive in NXT once she has finished out her commitments to Marigold.

– Triple H snapped a photo backstage at WWE Smackdown with boxer Terence Crawford last week, and he posted the photo to his Twitter account on Friday. The Game wrote:

“Big shout out to Terence Crawford for bringing some extra world championship power to #SmackDown, ahead of his huge fight next weekend in LA. Keep showing the world what you’re made of, champ.”