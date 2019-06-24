WWE Grants Talent Permission to Work Lionheart Tribute Show

– WWE has given permission to talent to work the upcoming tribute show for the late Adrian “Lionheart” McCallum. PCW announced on Twitter on Monday that WWE is allowing its talent to appear at and/or work the show, which is set for June 28th and will feature a Lionheart Memorial Trophy Tournament. All proceeds from the event are being donated to McCallum’s parents.

McCallum passed away last week at the age of 36. You can see PCW’s post about the tribute show below, as well as posts from Ligero, Nick Aldis and Iestyn Rees hyping the show:

This Friday is going to be a night in honour of @LionheartUK who was undoubtably Mr @PCW_UK! Please come and show your appreciation for one of the pioneers of modern British Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/2C7WDkqxQd — Iestyn Rees (@Iestyn_Rees) June 24, 2019

UK fans: This Friday, PCW dedicates the night to our brother Lionheart. I encourage you to attend, boo, cheer, share your energy with the boys and girls who will give you a helluva show for a guy who loved our business and the fans as much as anyone I've ever known. #lionheart pic.twitter.com/hGkFHBzFnk — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) June 24, 2019

Huge thanks to WWE…. permission has been given to a number of talent who asked to work our show for @LionheartUK on Friday. Names to be announced imminently… pic.twitter.com/2XPDKDTA1V — PCW UK WRESTLING (@PCW_UK) June 24, 2019