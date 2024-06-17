WWE News: Gunther Meet & Greet Next Week, Controversial MITB Moments, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Gunther is doing a meet and greet next month in Indiana before Raw. WWE has announced the meet & greet at Buffalo Wild Wings in Greenwood, Indiana before that night’s Raw in Indianapolis.

The announcement reads:

Meet and Greet with Gunther, Presented by Wheatley American Vodka

Hey, WWE Universe! Meet WWE Superstar Gunther in the Indianapolis area on Monday, June 24. He will be at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 1077 North Emerson Ave. from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. where he will meet, take photos with fans and sign Wheatley American Vodka merch and products.

– The latest episode of WWE Playlist features controversial Money in the Bank moments:

– UpUpDownDown posted a video with modded gameplay from Tekken 8 that put Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Kofi Kingston and more in the game: