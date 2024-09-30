Baseball Legend & WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose Passes Away

Pete Rose, the legendary baseball player and manager who was the first celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away. TMZ reports that the all-time Major League Baseball hit leader passed at his home in Las Vegas, which is agent confirmed. He was 83.

Rose, known as “Charlie Hustle” during his time in the Major Leagues, had an active career as a player that ran from 1963 to 1986. He racked up 4,256 hits over his career, had 17 All-Star Game appearances and won three World Series. He had most of that success with the Cincinnati Reds, where he played from 1963 through 1978 and again from 1984 through 1986. He spent four years with the Philadelphia Phillies and a short run with the Montreal Expos in 1984.

Rose was also a manager for the Reds from 1984 until 1989, until he was permanently banned from the Major Leagues over accusations that he gambled on baseball games while he played for and managed the Reds. He finally admitted doing so in 2004.

As WWE fans know, Rose made several appearances for WWE including WrestleMania 14, 15 and 16, often encountering Kane who was his nemesis in the company. He was the first-ever inductee into the Celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004, and made several other appearances on WWE over the years.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Pete Rose.