Bruiser Brody, SD Jones Among Names Reportedly Set For Hall of Fame Legacy Wing
April 4, 2019 | Posted by
– More names have been reportedly confirmed for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Inductees. PWInsider reports legacy inductees will be Bruiser Brody, Wahoo McDaniel, Luna Vachon, SD Jones, Professor Toru Tanaka, Primo Carnera, Madison Square Garden Network creator Joseph Cohen, Former WWF President Hisashi Shinma, and Playboy Buddy Rose.
The new report is mostly in line with a rumor from WrestleVotes yesterday saying McDaniel, Vachon, and Rose and Jim Barnett.
