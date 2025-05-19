WWE Reportedly Interested In International Star From Tryout

New details have come out about the WWE UK Tryouts, which were part of WWE’s European Tour earlier in 2025.

Corey Brennan from Fightful Select has now provided more information on the process after the tryouts. According to the report, WWE contacted wrestlers who were at the tryouts sometime after WrestleMania and in early May. It’s understood that even those not signed by WWE were given useful feedback on their performance from the company.

Many WWE fans have been eager to learn which wrestlers WWE is looking to bring in from this group. The Fightful Select report highlights that WWE has shown strong interest in Spanish talent Zozaya, based on his showing at the tryout, and is actively looking to sign him to a contract.

Information from those close to Zozaya indicates he is set to complete his university education in June 2025. Additionally, it is believed by sources that any talent signed from this group of tryout participants would likely begin their WWE careers around September 2025, with a potential start in the NXT brand.