WWE Has Reportedly Postponed Plans For Live Event In India
December 22, 2022
It was reported earlier this month that WWE was preparing to return to India for a live event in January. The show was set to be a Smackdown-branded event and would be their first in the country since December 2017.
However, according to a new report from Wrestlevotes, that show, scheduled for January 18, has been postponed. The reasons for the delay are unknown at this time.
I’m told the proposed WWE Live Event in India scheduled for 1/18 has been postponed for unspecified reasons.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 22, 2022