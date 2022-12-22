wrestling / News

WWE Has Reportedly Postponed Plans For Live Event In India

December 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live Logo Image Credit: WWE

It was reported earlier this month that WWE was preparing to return to India for a live event in January. The show was set to be a Smackdown-branded event and would be their first in the country since December 2017.

However, according to a new report from Wrestlevotes, that show, scheduled for January 18, has been postponed. The reasons for the delay are unknown at this time.

