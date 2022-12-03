New Details On WWE’s Return to India Next Month

It was reported last month that WWE is planning a return to India in January, and new details about the event have been revealed. PWInsider has confirmed that the live event is set for January 18th, as had been previously noted, and will be a Smackdown-branded live event.

This event will be the company’s first in India since December of 2017. WWE made a special for India, The Superstar Spectacular, that aired in the country in January 2021 but that was filmed here in the US.