WWE Hopeful Sasha Banks Will Be Back By Next PPV

– WWE isn’t giving up hope on Sasha Banks sticking with the company, and hope she may be back in time for the next PPV. POST Wrestling reports that while nothing is confirmed as regards to Banks’ status, one person said that WWE is hopeful she will be back in time for Money in the Bank on May 19th.

Banks’ status has been the source of a lot of speculation since she reportedly tried to quit WWE over WrestleMania weekend in frustration over losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Banks was given time off to reconsider and figure out what she wants to do. She was not at last night’s Raw, and her partner Bayley teamed with Naomi against the IIconics.