WWE Hypes Return to Saudi Arabia For Night of Champions

As previously reported, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia next month for Night of Champions, which takes place in Riyadh on June 28. WWE has issued a press release hyping the news.

WWE® RETURNS TO RIYADH FOR NIGHT OF CHAMPIONS AT KINGDOM ARENA ON SATURDAY, JUNE 28

Friday Night SmackDown also heading to Kingdom Arena on Friday, June 27

May 12, 2025 – The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), has announced that Night of Champions will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Additionally, Friday Night SmackDown will emanate from Kingdom Arena the night before on Friday, June 27. This marks the first time SmackDown will be held in Saudi Arabia’s capital.

Friday Night SmackDown airs on USA Network and Night of Champions will stream on Peacock in the United States. Both will stream live in Saudi Arabia, and in most markets around the world, on Netflix. Information regarding general ticket onsale and further event updates will be available in the coming weeks.