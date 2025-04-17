WWE ID News: Championship Tournament Event Earns Positive Marks, Who Worked Backstage

– A new report has a couple of details on GCW”s WWE ID Championship Tournament event that took place on Wednesday. PWInsider reports that the event earned mostly positive marks from those that they spoke with. The event saw several first-round matches in the tournaments take place, with more set to take place at FSW’s event on Friday that streams on Triller TV+.

The report notes that Kylie Rae vs. Zayda Steel was positively received in particular and that Izzy Moreno received praise, especially given her level of experience at this point.

– The site notes that in addition to Gabe Sapolsky, both Arik Cannon and Ace Steel assisted backstage in advising talents. Their roles were described as “producer-esque,” though it’s not clear if they were officially listed as producers.