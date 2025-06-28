WWE ID Showcase Event Scheduled for July 19 in Orlando

– WWE announced today that the next WWE ID Showcase event will be held on July 19 in Orlando, Florida, presented by House of Champions. The event will feature ID prospects. The following talents have been confirmed for the event:

* ID Player/Coach Timothy Thatcher

* The Vanity Project of WWE Evolve Champion Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes, Bryce Donovan & Zayda Steel

* Adrenaline Drip of Jack Cartwheel & Cappuccino Jones

* Sean Legacy

* Ice Williams

* It’s Gal

* More to be announced soon

The upcoming show will be held at the House of Champions Pro Wrestling Training Center.