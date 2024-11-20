WWE ID Showcase Match Announced for WWN Supershow

– Earlier today, the WWE ID account on X announced that the first-ever WWE ID Showcase Match will be held at the WWN Supershow next month. The show is scheduled for December 15 in Clearwater, Florida. The match will feature two signed WWE ID prospects facing each other. More information on the opponents will be revealed later on.

