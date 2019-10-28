WWE Issues Statement on Jordan Myles T-Shirt, Says Myles Approved It

– WWE has issued a statement on the controversy surrounding the T-shirt that Jordan Myles publicly accused of being racially tinged, saying Myles approved the shirt. Myles posted to Twitter over the weekend tagging Vince McMahon and Triple H over the shirt, which features Myles’ ring name in the form of a smile with a red mouth and white letters on a black background. Myles noted that it was representative of minstrel shows and blackface performances from the late 19th and early 20th century and said he was told it was supposed to be in the style of the Rolling Stones’ logo.

Jordan later said that while the shirt was replaced with a different logo, “The FACT that they even made the first one overshadows anything till WE get what we deserve.”

WWE’s statement to PWInsider read:

“Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold.”

Myles has yet to comment on the statement.