WWE Issues Storyline Update On Lana’s Injury

Last week on RAW, Lana was attacked by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler and injured in the storyline, taking her out of a match against the two with Asuka at TLC. She was replaced by Charlotte Flair last night, who won the belts with Asuka.

During the PPV, it was noted on commentary that Lana suffered a MCL injury to her knee and a non-displaced radial head fracture of her left elbow. They did not say when she will be back on WWE TV.