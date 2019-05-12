wrestling / News

WWE and Jack Black Issue Statements on Silver King’s Passing

May 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Silver King

– Silver King’s passing on Saturday night has drawn comments from WWE as well as actor Jack Black. The lucha wrestling legend passed away at fifty-one after collapsing during a match with Juventud Guerrera. Black, who co-starred with Silver King in Nacho Libre, commented on Instagram while WWE issued a statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Lucha Libre legend and former WCW star Silver King has passed away at age 51.

A champion luchador in his native Mexico, Silver King, real name César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, entertained audiences across the globe, and was a standout in WCW’s Cruiserweight division in the late ’90s. Outside the ring, he appeared under a mask as the villainous Ramses in the popular 2006 comedy “Nacho Libre.”

WWE extends its deepest condolences to Silver King’s family, friends and fans.

View this post on Instagram

César González…vaya con dios, hermano 💙

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

