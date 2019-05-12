WWE and Jack Black Issue Statements on Silver King’s Passing

– Silver King’s passing on Saturday night has drawn comments from WWE as well as actor Jack Black. The lucha wrestling legend passed away at fifty-one after collapsing during a match with Juventud Guerrera. Black, who co-starred with Silver King in Nacho Libre, commented on Instagram while WWE issued a statement:

WWE is saddened to learn that Lucha Libre legend and former WCW star Silver King has passed away at age 51.

A champion luchador in his native Mexico, Silver King, real name César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, entertained audiences across the globe, and was a standout in WCW’s Cruiserweight division in the late ’90s. Outside the ring, he appeared under a mask as the villainous Ramses in the popular 2006 comedy “Nacho Libre.”

WWE extends its deepest condolences to Silver King’s family, friends and fans.